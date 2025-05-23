MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid made it official on Friday that Carlo Ancelotti is leaving the club after its final Spanish league game this weekend, when the coach is expecting an emotional farewell.

Ancelotti had already been announced as the next Brazil coach but the Spanish club had yet to make any announcement about his departure. Ancelotti had another year left on his contract.

Madrid will pay tribute to Ancelotti on Saturday during the team’s final match of the league season against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Also bidding farewell on Saturday will be veteran midfielder Luka Modric.

“I’m an emotional guy, just like my father and grandfather were. I have no problem in shedding a tear, I won’t hide that," the 65-year-old Ancelotti said. "It’s going to be a special day and I’ll be sharing it with Modric, who has been a wonderful support for me in this period. He’s a fantastic player and a legend. I think it’s beautiful to say goodbye alongside him.”

Madrid had not released any reaction or statement until now about its coach since Brazil’s announcement.

Ancelotti is leaving after four mostly successful years in his second stint with Madrid, which won both the Champions League and the Spanish league last season.

“I’m honored to have had the chance to coach this club and become part of its history," Ancelotti said. "The pride comes from having coached this club, winning titles and going down in history. That was the goal when I started here back in 2013. Having been able to do that, the only way to say goodbye was with the same affection I have for the club and the affection they have always shown me.”

He celebrated the fact that his spell with Madrid was ending “on good terms" and said he chose the Brazil job in part because he didn't wan't to “betray Madrid by going to another club.”

Ancelotti said he was excited about leading “the most iconic national team in football, the five-time world champions.”

“It’s a huge challenge and I’m relishing the chance to get ready for a World Cup with Brazil. It’s a really beautiful period for me," he said. “Now I’m starting out on a new chapter with the same desire and excitement as when I arrived here. It’s been a period of great success, we’ve won so much.”

The official announcement of Ancelotti's departure opens the way for Madrid to announce its next coach, who is widely expected to be Xabi Alonso. The former Madrid player recently confirmed he is leaving Bayer Leverkusen.

Ancelotti also coached the club from 2013-2015. In total, he was in charge of Madrid in more than 350 matches and helped it win three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cups, two Spanish leagues, two Copa del Reys, three UEFA Super Cups and two Spanish Super Cups.

“Carlo Ancelotti will forever be part of the great madridista family,” Madrid club president Florentino Pérez said. “We feel incredibly honored to have had the chance to enjoy a coach who has helped us achieve so much success, but who has also embodied our club’s values in such exemplary fashion.”

Madrid expressed its "gratitude and appreciation for a man who is a true legend of both Real Madrid and world football.”

Madrid began the season by winning the UEFA Super Cup title but has mostly struggled since then. Many Madrid fans blamed Ancelotti for its relatively poor season, saying he lost control over the squad and wasn’t able to get the team ready for the clasicos against Barcelona. Madrid lost all four matches against the Catalan club this season.

The club will finish second in the Spanish league regardless of this weekend's results. Barcelona has already clinched the title.

