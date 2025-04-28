Real Madrid's Rüdiger rebuked by Germany's sporting director over ice incident in Copa del Rey

BERLIN (AP) — Antonio Rüdiger needs to show “class” and respect for others, German national team sporting director Rudi Völler has said, after the defender appeared to throw ice toward the referee during Real Madrid's Copa del Rey loss to Barcelona.

Rüdiger shouted at the referee and seemed to throw a small bag of ice during extra time in Madrid's 3-2 loss to Barcelona on Saturday.

Rüdiger has since apologized for his behavior but the incident prompted former Germany player Dietmar Hamann to call Sunday for the defender to be left out of Germany's squad for the Nations League final four in June.

“You can't do that. And especially not as a player for the German national team. He needs to change that and he knows that himself, his public reaction shows that,” Völler told the dpa news agency in comments published Monday. “Toni is a classy player, but as a player for the German national team he also needs to display class in his behavior. He rightly demands respect for himself (and) he needs to show this same respect to others without exception.”

Völler's comments did not address whether Rüdiger's conduct could have any impact on national team selection. He added he didn't want Rüdiger to tone down his emotional approach to the game.

“Toni is an excellent soccer player and a very emotional guy, a fighter on the field,” Völler said. “And he should stay that way.”

Germany plays Portugal in the Nations League semifinals in Munich on June 4.

