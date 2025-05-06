Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed his departure from Liverpool and his contract expires on June 30.

Widely expected to join Real Madrid, Los Blancos hope to get the England right-back to put pen to paper before then.

BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel and Guillem Balague report Real wants to have Alexander-Arnold on their roster in time for the Club World Cup which kicks off in the United States on June 14.

To make that happen, Real will have to pay Liverpool for an early release and are offering £850,000, as well as potentially covering his remaining wages.

Discussions between the two clubs is seen as "amicable."

Because of the Club World Cup, FIFA is opening an additional 10-day transfer window from June 1 to June 11 to accommodate teams participating to add to their squads before it begins.

Alexander-Arnold, 26, has been at Anfield for the past two decades, signing as a six-year-old trainee. He made his senior debut in 2016.

With the Reds, Alexander-Arnold has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, a League Cup and a Champions League among his honours.

Internationally, the Liverpool native has been capped 33 times by the Three Lions.

Already confirmed as champions, the Reds have two remaining matches on their league schedule. Liverpool hosts Arsenal on Sunday before wrapping up their season on May 19 at Brighton.