MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid signed Argentine teenage forward Franco Mastantuono to a six-year deal on Thursday.

The former River Plate player, who turned 18 on Thursday, underwent his medical and signed the contract alongside Madrid president Florentino Pérez.

“I promise I’ll give everything I have for this shirt," Mastantuono said. “It has always been a dream of mine to play for the greatest club in the world.”

Madrid had already reached a deal for his signing but had to wait until he turned 18. The club reportedly paid 45 million euros ($52.5 million).

Mastantuono was presented with a replica model of Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, a watch and a jersey with his name and number 30.

This offseason, Madrid also signed young Spain central defender Dean Huijsen and England right back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Madrid is in its first season under coach Xabi Alonso, who replaced Carlo Ancelotti. It is coming off a disappointing season by its high standards, losing the Spanish league title to Barcelona and failing to reach the final in the Club World Cup and the Champions League. It also lost all four clasicos against its Catalan rival.

It all led to a coaching change: Ancelotti took over Brazil and former player Alonso arrived as widely expected.

Madrid’s first La Liga match is at home against Osasuna on Tuesday.

