Real Madrid are lining up Alphonso Davies for a summer move.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague reports the team hopes to sign the Canada left-back from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window.

Davies, 23, has one more season after the current one remaining on his Bayern deal. Raised in Edmonton, Davies is in his sixth season with the Bundesliga giants following a transfer from the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Davies has made 23 appearances across all competitions for Bayern this season.

Over the course of his Bayern career, Davies has won five Bundesliga titles, a pair of DFB-Pokals and the 2020 Champions League titles.

All told, Davies has made 176 appearances for the team across all competitions, scoring eight goals.

Internationally, Davies has been capped 44 times by Canada and was a member of the squad at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar where he became the first man to score a goal for Canada at a World Cup.