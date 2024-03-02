BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Real Sociedad lost 3-2 at Sevilla on Saturday as the Basque Country club continued to struggle before it hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

Youssef En-Nesyri scored back-to-back goals in the 11th and 13th minutes for Sevilla. After André Silva pulled one back from the penalty spot for Sociedad, Sergio Ramos added a third goal for Sevilla with a header in the 65th. Bryce Méndez scored a free kick in stoppage time for the visitors’ second goal.

The defeat left Sociedad in seventh place in the Spanish league as it loses touch with the top of the table. Sevilla rose into 14th thanks to one of its best performances in an otherwise poor season.

Sociedad hosts PSG on Tuesday needing to overturn a 2-0 first-leg loss in the round-of-16.

Imanol Alguacil’s Sociedad started the season strong, but it has lost five of its last six games across all competitions. It was eliminated from the Copa del Rey semifinals by Mallorca on penalties in front of its fans in San Sebastian earlier this week.

Later, leader Real Madrid visits Valencia for the first time since Vinícius Júnior was racially abused by local fans last season at Mestalla Stadium.

League top scorer Jude Bellingham is expected to return for Madrid after missing three games with an ankle sprain.

