Wojciech Szczesny's retirement was short-lived.

Spanish football journalist Guillem Balague reports the former Poland goalkeeper will be joining Barcelona.

The 34-year-old Warsaw native had previously announced his retirement in August following a 15-year senior career. Szczesny wrapped up a seven-year stint at Juventus in the spring.

Szczesny's about face comes with Barca desperate for help at the position with a knee injury to No. 1 Marc ter Stegen that will sideline the Germany goalkeeper for several months.

A product of the Arsenal academy, Szczesny also spent time with the Gunners and Roma.

Szczesny has won two FA Cups, three Scudetti and three Coppas Italia.

Internationally, Szczesny was capped 84 times by Poland and posted 34 clean sheets. He appeared at four Euros and two World Cups.

Barca sits atop the La Liga table after seven matches with 21 points, four clear of Real Madrid. The Blaugrana returns to action on Saturday with a visit to seventh-place Osasuna.