Reeling CF Montreal falls to Columbus Crew

MONTREAL — CF Montreal were no match for a dominant Columbus Crew side that left with a 3-1 win at Stade Saputo on Wednesday evening.

Maximilian Arfsten, Diego Rossi, and Marino Hinestroza were the goal-scorers for Columbus (4-2-6), which extended its unbeaten run in this fixture to five games.

Mathieu Choinière found the back of the net for Montreal (3-6-3).

Montreal has now won just one of its last nine games in all competitions.

The hosts started the game on the front foot, generating the majority of the offence. At the 10-minute mark, a cross from Sunusi Ibrahim found Ariel Lassiter all alone in front of the net, but his first-time effort was put wide.

Columbus found the first breakthrough just 10 minutes later against the run of play. After finding a gap in the Montreal penalty area, a lapse in coverage left Arfsten with an open goal, giving the visitors the lead.

Christian Ramirez thought he had doubled his side’s lead five minutes later, but the goal was called back due to offside.

As the game slowed down toward halftime, Montreal found an equalizer when Joaquin Sosa was brought down in the penalty area by Columbus goalkeeper Patrick Schulte. Choinière stepped up and dispatched the penalty into the top right corner two minutes into first-half stoppage time.

The second half began with the same cautious approach, with neither team pushing hard for a go-ahead goal.

It took 15 minutes for an opening to be created as Columbus took full advantage to make it a 2-1 game. While hitting back on the counter, Ramirez found a cross into Rossi who slotted the ball into a wide-open net.

Montreal had a number of chances to equalize, including a shot from distance by Gabriele Corbo that grazed the crossbar.

Columbus — seemingly unfazed by Montreal’s search for a late equalizer — held onto the ball, ending a lengthy stint of possession with a beautiful team goal capped off by Hinestroza in the 89th minute.

UP NEXT

Both teams will turn their attention to games on Saturday. Montreal travels Toronto for the first Canadian Classique of the season.

Meanwhile, Columbus continues its road trip against the Chicago Fire.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.