Paul Pogba's return to the pitch is closer than initially expected.

Fabrizio Romano confirms that the France midfielder's drug ban has been reduced to 18 months from four years by Italy's National Anti-Doping Tribunal.

Pogba, 31, can return to training with Juventus as of January and can return to competition as of March.

A native of the Paris area, Pogba was initially suspended in September of 2023 after a positive test for dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA), a drug that is conducive to hormone production. The test was administered after the Bianconeri's Aug. 20 match against Udinese.

The World Cup winner has maintained his innocence all along.

A product of the Manchester United academy, Pogba is in his second stint with Juventus after a six-season return to Old Trafford in between.

During his time with the Old Lady, Pogba has won four Scudetti and two Coppas Italia.

Internationally, Pogba has been capped 91 times by Les Bleus and was a member of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad in Russia.