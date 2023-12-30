The Portland Timbers have acquired Canadian Kamal Miller from Inter Miami, according to Tom Bogert of The Athletic.

Miami will receive $625,00 in general allocation money and an international slot. Miami could also receive another $150,000 in add-ons, Bogert adds.

Miller, 26, made 28 appearances for Miami and CF Montreal last season, including 27 starts. He has played 110 MLS games with Inter Miami, CF Montreal, and Orlando City over his career, recording three goals and six assists.

The Scarborough, Ont. native has also made 41 appearances for the Canadian National team and played every minute of the team's run at the World Cup in Qatar, where they were eliminated in the group stage.