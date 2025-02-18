Report: Toronto FC on the verge of signing young Arsenal defender Zane Monlouis

Toronto FC is close to signing Arsenal under-21 captain Zane Monlouis to add to its defence, according to a source.

The source, granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said an announcement is imminent.

The English-born centre back has represented England at the under-15 and under-17 level. He is also eligible to play for Jamaica and was called into camp with the Jamaican under-23 side last March.

Monlouis, who joined Arsenal in 2012 and signed his first pro contract with the Gunners in October 2020, had a brief loan spell with League One side Reading last season.

In October, Monlouis made the matchday squad for Arsenal’s Champions League match.

Monlouis' arrival would tick another box for Toronto gneral manager Jason Hernandez, who identified a forward, midfielder and centre back as being on his off-season shopping list.

Last week, Toronto acquired Norwegian international forward Ola Brynhildsen on a season-long loan from Denmark's FC Midtjylland, with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the year.

The club previously brought in Canadian international winger Theo Corbeanu on loan from Spain's Granada CF.

TFC is currently in Florida finishing up its pre-season camp under new head coach Robin Fraser, who served as an assistant to Greg Vanney with the club from 2015 to 2109.

Toronto, which missed the playoffs last year for the fourth straight season, opens the Major League Soccer regular season on Saturday at D.C. United.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 18, 2025.