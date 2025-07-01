Reports: TFC reach mutual contract terminations with Insigne, Bernardeschi
Toronto FC have agreed to mutual contract terminations with both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, according to multiple reports.
The Italian stars were among the MLS' highest-paid players this season, with Insigne No. 2 behind only Lionel Messi and Bernardeschi ranking No. 6 in the league.
Bernardeschi posted four goals and three assists in 15 games this season, while Insigne had one goal and three assists this year with TFC.
More details to follow.