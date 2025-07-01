Toronto FC have agreed to mutual contract terminations with both Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, according to multiple reports.

The Italian stars were among the MLS' highest-paid players this season, with Insigne No. 2 behind only Lionel Messi and Bernardeschi ranking No. 6 in the league.

Bernardeschi posted four goals and three assists in 15 games this season, while Insigne had one goal and three assists this year with TFC.

More details to follow.