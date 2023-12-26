Resurgent Bournemouth routs Fulham for fourth straight win in Premier League

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth won its fourth straight Premier League game with a 3-0 victory over Fulham on Tuesday, and Dominic Solanke continued his impressive scoring form.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola made two changes from the Cherries’ win over Nottingham Forest, and they combined to create the opener as a fine run by Alex Scott set up Justin Kluivert’s opener just before halftime at the Vitality Stadium.

Solanke made Joao Palhinha pay for bringing down Antoine Semenyo inside the box shortly after the hour mark, before Luis Sinisterra put the icing on the cake with a curling third goal in stoppage time.

Solanke, who got a hat trick against Forest, has now scored 12 league goals this season.

Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s frustrations got the better of him late on as he appeared to push a ball boy, later returning to apologize to the youngster who seemed unaffected by the incident.

It was Bournemouth’s first home game since Luton captain Tom Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest on the field on Dec. 16, and a pre-match on-screen tribute honored those who had come to the Welshman’s help, including Cherries midfielder Philip Billing who was widely praised for his alert response.

Iraola watched from the stands as he served a one-game touchline ban.

Bournemouth is 10th in the standings, four points ahead of 13th-place Fulham.

