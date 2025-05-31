Revolution score three times in second half, blank CF Montreal

MONTREAL - The New England Revolution scored three times in the second half, including a pair of goals by Ilay Feingold, beating a short-handed CF Montreal 3-0 in Major League Soccer action on a rainy Saturday night at Stade Saputo.

New England (6-4-5) took advantage of a red card issued to Montreal forward Giacomo Vrioni in the latter stages of the opening half to run their MLS unbeaten streak to nine games (5-0-4) dating back to April 12. It also marked the seventh straight road result for New England, tying a franchise record established in 2019.

Montreal (1-11-5), meanwhile, remains winless in its last four MLS matches and five overall when you include its 1-0 loss to Forge FC of the Canadian Premier League as part of the Canadian Championship on May 20. The club has also failed to win a single match on home turf in seven tries this season.

Montreal largely controlled play throughout the opening half, outshooting New England 8-2. However, the club failed to capitalize on its myriad of scoring chances.

Dante Sealy’s free kick in the 23rd minute resulted in some chaos inside the box, ultimately resulting in a right-footed shot by Caden Clark that was blocked by New England defender Tanner Beason.

Montreal’s Nathan Saliba and Vrioni followed with chances of their own in the ensuing minutes. However, both of their attempts missed the target.

The home side’s frustration over their squandered opportunities boiled over in the 36th minute with Vrioni being shown a straight red card for "violent conduct" on New England defender Keegan Hughes. Vrioni and Hughes had been battling for the ball when Vrioni kicked his rival, who writhed in pain along the sidelines.

The Albanian international, playing against his former team for the first time since being acquired by Montreal from New England on Jan. 7, had accounted for a quarter of Montreal’s 12 goals on the season.

New England wasted little time taking advantage of the man advantage to start the second half. After winning a free kick after being fouled by Montreal’s Sealy, Revolution midfielder Peyton Miller accepted a cross from Feingold. Miller froze Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois, scoring his first career MLS goal with a left-footed strike to the bottom right corner of the net.

The Revolution doubled their lead in the 55th minute when Feingold made a run inside the right side of the box, using his left boot to beat Sirois.

Feingold would score again in the dying minutes of the match, scoring from the right side of the box on a lateral feed from Miller in the 87th minute. All three of the Israeli international’s goals this season have come in the past two games.

Revolution goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic earned his seventh clean sheet of the season, helping New England improve upon its stingy defensive record since the start of this 2025 MLS campaign. The club has allowed just 14 goals through its opening 15 games, tops in the league.

PIETTE HITS 200 GAME MARK

Midfielder Samuel Piette became the first player in club history to appear in 200 career MLS games, all with Montreal. Already the franchise leader in games played, the Le Gardeur, Que. native, also paces Montreal in career starts (178) and minutes played (15,534). Saturday’s match also marked the 30-year-old’s 225th game across all competitions with Montreal, passing goalkeeper Evan Bush for sole possession of sixth place since the founding of the club in 1993.

CARD TROUBLE

In addition to Vrioni, Montreal’s Saliba and Joel Waterman were issued yellow cards. Both Saliba and Waterman entered the match on the MLS’ caution accumulation warnings, meaning a single yellow card would likely result in a suspension for both players during the team’s next match.

UP NEXT

New England: Host FC Cincinnati on Saturday, June 14.

Montreal: Visit the Houston Dynamo on Saturday, June 14.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2025.