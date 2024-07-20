MONTREAL — Toronto FC took a major step forward in their pursuit of a Major League Soccer playoff position with a 1-0 victory on Saturday over Eastern Conference rival CF Montreal 1-0.

Richie Laryea’s first-half goal at Stade Saputo allowed (9-14-3) to gain three points of separation, ending Montreal’s (6-10-9) home unbeaten run at nine games in the process.

This is the first time since 2019 that Toronto has won both MLS ties in the same season.

The first chance came Montreal’s way when Josef Martinez was played in beautifully by Joaquin Sosa. Alone with the 'keeper, Martinez was unable to put the home side ahead as he hit the side of the net.

As the scoreless game progressed, tensions began to boil over in the typical fashion of a rivalry game. With the physicality reaching a crescendo, Toronto would draw first blood with five minutes to play in the first half.

After combining with Federico Bernardeschi, Lorenzo Insigne found Laryea at the back post for a tap into the open goal.

Montreal opened the second half with a much higher tempo, forcing Toronto to drop into a more defensive shape and protect their one-goal lead. Despite several half chances and loads of possession, Montreal struggled to create any real danger until the 80th minute.

After a failed clearance, Bryce Duke jumped on a loose ball and fired a shot that ended up being deflected off the crossbar. Just a minute before regulation time ended, Montreal found another golden opportunity once again to draw level as Martinez was played in alone but could not convert under pressure.

UP NEXT

Major League Soccer will now shift its focus to the joint midseason tournament played with Mexico’s Liga MX. Montreal’s first game will be against Orlando SC on Friday before squaring off against San Luis on July 30, while Toronto’s group features New York Red Bulls and seven-time league champions Pachuca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.