Toronto FC head coach John Herdman has resigned, the club said Friday afternoon.

The 49-year-old began coaching at TFC in 2023 after coaching stints with Canada’s women’s national team from 2011 to 2018 and the men’s team from 2018 to 2023.

“Personally, I have made the difficult decision that it’s the right time for me to step away from the club, as the organization defines its vision for the future,” Herdman said in a statement distributed by Maple Leaf Sports, Toronto FC’s parent company.

“It has been an honour to wear the Toronto FC crest and contribute to the growth of the club. Working with this dedicated group of players and staff has been a true privilege… I wish the organization success going forward, and I look forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Herdman has been caught up in recent months in a drone spying controversy that has ensnared Canada Soccer. Herdman did not participate in a third-party review of allegations this summer about the inappropriate use of drones by national team staff because of "scheduling issues," an investigator said.

Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment president Keith Pelley thanked Herdman in a statement.

“John’s passion for the game and dedication is evident to all those he has worked with, and we wish him and his family the very best,” Pelley wrote. “The organization will begin the search for Toronto FC’s next head coach immediately.”