Roma crisis deepens with loss to Bologna and Juric fired

ROME (AP) — Roma’s season took another downward spiral with a 3-2 home loss to Bologna on Sunday that cost coach Ivan Juric his job.

Roma announced shortly after the game that Juric had been fired, marking the club’s second coaching change this season.

Juric replaced the popular Daniele De Rossi in September but didn’t turn Roma’s fortunes around.

The Giallorossi are in 12th place and only four points above the relegation zone.

Bologna never trailed with goals from Santiago Castro, Riccardo Orsolini and Jesper Karlsson. Stephan El Shaarawy scored twice for Roma in the second half.

Some sections of Roma fans walked out of the Stadio Olimpico midway through the game.

Atalanta, Fiorentina level at the top with Napoli

Atalanta and Fiorentina both won to move level on points with Serie A leader Napoli, which visits defending champion Inter Milan later Sunday.

Atalanta beat Udinese 2-1 with a deciding own-goal from Isaak Toure; and Fiorentina beat Hellas Verona 3-1 with a hat trick from Moise Kean.

Lazio could also move level at the top if it beats Monza before the Inter-Napoli game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer