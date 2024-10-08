Roma upsets Wolfsburg, Lyon beats Galatasaray as women's Champions League begins

Roma opened its women's Champions League campaign with an upset 1-0 win against two-time champion Wolfsburg, while record eight-time winner Lyon eased past tournament debutant Galatasaray 3-0 and Chelsea held on to beat Real Madrid 3-2 on Tuesday.

The most impressive performance belonged to Roma, considering it finished bottom in last season's group stage.

“It’s a huge victory, a result that we wanted at all costs,” Roma coach Alessandro Spugna said. “I think it is our best (result) in Europe. We delivered an intelligent performance, understanding the game and managing the difficult moments well."

All of Lyon's goals were headers, with France striker Kadidiatou Diani getting two of them in the other Group A match.

After Lyon lost the final to Barcelona last season, Lyon's coach Sonia Bompastor left to replace Emma Hayes at Chelsea.

Bompastor's new side was in charge for long spells at Stamford Bridge, before sloppy defending gave Madrid a late lifeline.

Spot-on Roma holds firm

Roma took the lead early on at Tre Fontane stadium through captain Manuela Giugliano's 14th-minute penalty following a foul by right back Lynn Wilms.

Wolfsburg striker Alexandra Popp made her 99th competition appearance and is one away from becoming only the second player to reach 100, after Lyon’s Wendie Renard.

But it was defender Marina Hegering who was Wolfsburg’s most dangerous threat, and she twice went close with headers as the 2023 runner-up chased an equalizer.

Goalkeeper Camelia Ceasar made several saves to keep out the German side.

“We knew we were facing a top team, but we prepared well," Roma midfielder Giada Greggi said. "These games make you grow in every aspect: mental, technical, tactical.”

Lyon heads to comfortable victory

Lyon won the trophy five consecutive times during its heyday and was runner-up last season to Barcelona.

Diani headed in a 34th-minute cross from Mali winger Tabitha Chawinga, who assisted again moments before the break with a looping left-wing cross to give Canada's Vanessa Gilles an easy header from near the goal line.

Galatasaray goalkeeper Gamze Yaman denied Lyon before Diani nodded in Amel Majri's left-wing cross in the 77th.

Ada Hegerberg, who won the first women’s Ballon d’Or, went close to adding to her record 64 competition goals when she glanced a header wide in stoppage time.

Bompastor was replaced at Lyon by Joe Montemurro.

French hopes firmly rest with his side after Paris Saint-Germain — a semifinalist last season — was eliminated by Juventus in qualifying.

Chelsea starts well and then holds on

Hayes left Chelsea to lead the United States women and immediately made her mark with gold at the Paris Olympics.

Not seeing her patrolling the touchline must have felt unfamiliar for home fans after her 12 years in charge, which included a semfinal loss to Barcelona last season.

But they were cheering in the second minute when Sjoeke Nüsken forced the ball in after challenging for Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross with Madrid defender Sheila Garcia.

Midfielder Guro Reiten's crisp penalty made it 2-0, but Madrid pulled one back shortly before the break when forward Alba Redondo's low shot went through the legs of goalkeeper Zecira Musovic.

A looping header from Colombia striker Mayra Ramírez made it 3-1 early into the second half.

Chelsea looked in control but some muddled defending led to a scramble and Colombian Linda Caicedo pounced for the Spanish side in the 84th.

In Group B’s other game, midfielder Kayleigh van Dooren struck in each half as Dutch side Twente won 2-0 at Celtic.

Barcelona begins hat trick bid

Barca’s quest for a third straight title begins on Wednesday with a trip to Manchester City, while Swedish club Hammarby faces St. Pölten of Austria in the other Group D game.

One-time champion Arsenal faces a tough trip to German champion Bayern Munich in Group C, with Norwegians Vålerenga hosting Juventus in the other match. ___

