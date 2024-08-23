Romelu Lukaku's second stint at Chelsea is finally at an end.

Fabrizio Romano reports the Belgium striker is set to join Napoli in a move worth up to €45 million.

Lukaku, 31, rejoined Chelsea from Inter in the summer of 2021 for a then-club record £97.5 million fee.

The Antwerp native would go on to appear in 26 Premier League games for the team before being loaned back to the Nerazzurri in 2022-2023. Lukaku spent last season on loan at Roma where he scored 13 goals in 32 Serie A contests.

In 243 Premier League games over nine seasons with Chelsea, Manchester United, Everton and West Brom, Lukaku notched 106 goals.

Internationally, Lukaku has been capped 119 times by the Red Devils and is Belgium's all-time top goal scorer with 85.