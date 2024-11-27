VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps appear poised for some significant roster moves after the team declined to pick up contract options on six players, including striker Fafa Picault.

The club announced Tuesday that it did not exercise options on Picault, midfielders J.C. Ngando, Ralph Priso and Alessandro Schopf, and goalkeeper Joe Bendik.

Picault, 33, had nine goals and five assists for the 'Caps across 29 regular-season Major League Soccer games in 2024. The Haitian international was third on the team in goals behind American striker Brian White (15) and Scottish attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld (10).

Sporting director Axel Schuster said in a statement that the Whitecaps will continue talking with all five players whose options were not picked up, as well as Canadian wingback Ryan Raposo, whose contract is up at the end of the year.

"We are continuing our conversations with these six players about their situation, expectations, and how they align with our plans for the future,” he said.

Vancouver also announced it is parting ways with Canadian forward Levonte Johnson, who will be eligible for Major League Soccer's re-entry draft next month.

The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., appeared in 32 regular-season Major League Soccer games for the 'Caps over the past two seasons.

"We are thankful to Levonte for his two seasons at the club,” Schuster said. “In our exit meeting both sides agreed that now is the right time to go in another direction and we wish him all the best.”

The Whitecaps picked up 2025 contract options on three players, including starting goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka, his Canadian backup Isaac Boehmer, and Colombian forward Deiber Caicedo.

Vancouver made changes to its team earlier in the week, too. Head coach Vanni Sartini was fired Monday after the 'Caps finished the regular season with a 13-13-8 record and were ousted from the MLS playoffs by Los Angeles FC in the first round.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2024.