Royal hugs as Prince William watches his beloved Aston Villa play in Paris

PARIS (AP) — Heir to the throne and die-hard Aston Villa supporter Prince William was in the crowd once again to watch his beloved team play Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The future king of England was clearly fully immersed in the first-leg game in Paris — even before it started.

He hugged some of Villa's players — including Marco Asensio and Marcus Rashford — as they came out of their locker room and he even spoke pre-game with match broadcaster TNT’s presenters.

William — arguably Villa’s most famous fan — was in the crowd for Villa’s victory over Bayern Munich earlier in the competition and away to Monaco in January.

Television images from broadcaster Canal Plus showed him thrusting both hands in the air Wednesday, and then punching the air with his right fist, after midfielder Morgan Rogers gave Villa the lead in the 35th minute.

The score was 1-1 at halftime but PSG went on to win 3-1.

William’s eldest son, Prince George, was also at the game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer