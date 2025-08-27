GRIMSBY, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said his players “spoke for me really loud” after slumping to one of the most embarrassing losses in the club's history on Wednesday.

United was beaten 12-11 in a penalty shootout by Grimsby Town, a team from the fourth tier of English soccer, in the second round of the League Cup. United had trailed 2-0 before scoring two late goals to snatch a 2-2 draw and force a shootout.

In a dig at his own players, Amorim praised Grimsby for being “the only team that was on the pitch."

“The best players lose because a team can win against any group of players,” Amorim said, "and I think the (United) team and the players spoke really loud today, so that’s it. We lost, the best team won.”

Amorim accused his team of playing “without any intensity.”

“We were completely lost and it's hard to explain and that’s why I think they spoke really loud,” he said.

Asked what he meant by that specific comment, Amorim said: "I think it was clear for everybody what happened today.”

Amorim guided United to a 15th-place finish in the Premier League last season — its lowest ever in the competition — and has yet to earn a win in three games this season, after a loss to Arsenal and a draw at Fulham in the league.

“We have a game on the weekend (against Burnley) and then we have two weeks (during the international break). And we will sort things out,” Amorim said when asked where the Grimsby result left him and his team.

