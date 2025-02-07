MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim let Marcus Rashford leave the club because he couldn't convince the forward to follow his methods.

“I couldn’t put Marcus to see the way you’re supposed to play football and to train the way I see it,” Amorim said in quotes published late Thursday.

The 27-year-old Rashford joined Aston Villa on loan the day before Europe's winter transfer window closed, having not played for United since mid-December. He could make his debut for Villa on Sunday on an FA Cup match against Tottenham.

“Sometimes you have one player that is really good with one coach, and the same player with another coach is different,” said Amorim, who had questioned Rashford's commitment in training sessions.

“I just wish the best to Rashford and to (Villa manager) Unai Emery, and they can connect because he’s a very good player.”

Asked whether Rashford said that he did not agree with Amorim’s ideas about soccer, Amorim said: “You know, like me, that it’s not the way that occurs.

“It’s something that you feel as a coach and as a player. It’s quite normal. It happened with a lot of coaches. The important thing is that I’m here saying that was my decision."

Amorim brushed aside talk of a potential return for Rashford at the end of the season.

Rashford's deal with Villa includes an option to make the move permanent for a reported 40 million pounds ($50 million).

"Like we said before, we are fighting for our jobs until the summer,” Amorim said.

“So, I am just focused on these games. Thankfully about Marcus, he is in Birmingham now with Unai, so you can take these questions to another coach. We are just focused on our players at the moment.”

For his part, Emery said Rashford had a “huge potential to exploit.”

“I don’t want to know the reason he is leaving from Manchester but I am very happy keeping him here,” Emery said.

“I am very happy to try to exploit and help him recover his performances, individually and collectively. My challenge with him is huge. His challenge with us is exciting.”

Emery said Rashford has been “fantastic” in training but wouldn't be drawn on whether the striker might have a future at Villa beyond this season.

“We will enjoy each step and then the future is only building with the present," Emery said.

“If we try and get the future before building the present, it’s impossible. If we do it, we’ll crash.”

