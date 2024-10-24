PORTLAND, Ore. — The Vancouver Whitecaps are officially into the Major League Soccer playoffs after posting an emphatic 5-0 victory over the Portland Timbers in a wild-card matchup Wednesday.

Vancouver's captain Ryan Gauld scored a hat trick and registered an assist, while Brian White and Stuart Armstrong each chipped in a single goal.

Yohei Takaoka made four saves for the clean sheet.

Portland's head coach Phil Neville opted to start 'keeper James Pantemis over usual starter Maxime Crepeau. Pantemis stopped three on-target shots.

The 'Caps came into the game sitting in eighth spot in the Western Conference after going winless in their last seven MLS matches and with losses in four straight. The Timbers finished the regular season in ninth.

Vancouver will now face top-seeded Los Angeles FC in a best-of-three first-round series starting Sunday.

The game was played at the Timbers' home stadium despite the Whitecaps being the higher seed. Vancouver ceded home field advantage due to a scheduling conflict at B.C. Place.

A hostile crowd didn't stop the 'Caps from pressuring the Timbers early on Wednesday.

Gauld opened the scoring in the 20th minute, moments after Armstrong swung a ball into the penalty area off a corner.

Vancouver striker Fafa Picault got a shot off and Pantemis punched it away, but Portland failed to clear. The ball bobbled around until it reached Gauld's foot and the attacking midfielder fired off a right-footed shot, pinging it in off Timbers defender Claudio Bravo on the goal line.

Four minutes later, Whitecaps defender Mattias Laborda chipped a pass across the top of the six-yard box to White. The American striker deftly picked it up and drove it in past Pantemis to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.

The 'Caps took a three-goal lead into the locker room after Armstrong dished off to Gauld at the right side of the box and the Scotsman unleashed an arching shot that sailing in over the Portland 'keeper in the 31st minute.

The home side had a pair of chances late in the opening half.

Evander blasted a shot on net in the 40th minute, only to see Takaoka get a hand on it to send the ball over the crossbar.

The Brazilian midfielder crafted a prime opportunity four minutes later off a free kick, sending a ball to David Ayala in the penalty area. Ayala went in for a header but the ball was sent over the net.

Each side registered six shots over the first half, but while all six of the Whitecaps' were on target, the Timbers only tested Takaoka twice.

Vancouver continued its offensive onslaught early in the second half.

The 51st minute saw Picault float a ball into the penalty area for Armstrong, who dived for a header, putting the ball just inside the post to give the 'Caps a 4-0 lead.

The Scottish midfielder blew a kiss to the crowd as he ran to celebrate with his teammates.

The Whitecaps' other Scot struck again in the 59th minute.

Armstrong tapped a pass to Gauld, who took a couple of steps and blasted yet another shot into the Portland net to complete his hat trick. He then held a finger to his lips to quiet the crowd.

The Timbers' frustrations appeared to boil over in the 85th minute when Kamal Miller picked up the ball after a whistle, resulting in some pushing and shoving with Vancouver's Ryan Raposo.

The brief melee resulted in a free kick for the 'Caps. Sebastian Berhalter swung a ball to Damir Kreilach near the six-yard box and the veteran midfielder put a header over the net.

Vancouver is the last remaining Canadian MLS club in this year's playoff race after CF Montreal dropped its wild-card game to Atlanta United on penalties Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 23, 2024.