NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored a goal in the 19th minute, Joe Willis had three saves the Nashville SC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 Wednesday night.

Surridge played a header, off an arcing entry from Hany Mukhtar, that went high above the crossbar before dropping inside the post to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.

Nashville (8-13-8) has won back-to-back games following an eight-game losing streak.

The Fire had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 10-5.

Chicago (7-15-8), which beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 last time out, has lost four of its last six games.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer