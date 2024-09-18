Surridge scores to help Nashville beat Fire
Sam Surridge (9), Daniel Lovitz, left, Teal Bunbury (12) - The Canadian Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored a goal in the 19th minute, Joe Willis had three saves the Nashville SC beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 Wednesday night.
Surridge played a header, off an arcing entry from Hany Mukhtar, that went high above the crossbar before dropping inside the post to give Nashville a 1-0 lead.
Nashville (8-13-8) has won back-to-back games following an eight-game losing streak.
The Fire had 58% possession and outshot Nashville 10-5.
Chicago (7-15-8), which beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 last time out, has lost four of its last six games.
