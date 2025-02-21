CF Montreal has signed Samuel Piette to an extension that will see the midfielder stay with the club through 2027, it was announced Friday.

The deal also includes an option for the 2028 season.

Piette, 30, has helped his side to two Canadian Championship titles in 2019 and 2021, while also leading the team to MLS Cup Playoff berths in 2020, 2022, and 2024.

The Le Gardeur, Que. native has spent eight seasons with the club, and has captained Montreal since 2023.

“It is with great honour that we see our team captain extend his stay with us,” said the club’s president and CEO Gabriel Gervais in a press release announcing the deal. “Since his arrival, Samuel has passionately embodied the values of our Club, both on and off the field.”

The Canadian international ranks seventh in club history with 209 matches played and is the first CF Montreal player to reach 180 games and 14,000 minutes played.

"I'm very happy and proud to continue the adventure with my hometown Club,” said Piette. "I want to continue to experience strong emotions with my loved ones by my side. As I continue to push my limits, I want to continue to help the team achieve our goals and play an important role in our community. Together, I look forward to writing new chapters of our history.”

He has earned 69 caps for Canada, representing his country at both the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Copa America in 2024.