San Diego FC has their man.

Tom Bogert reports the expansion Major League Soccer side is finalizing a deal to name Mikey Varas as the franchise's first ever manager.

The team is set to begin play in the 2025 MLS season.

Varas has previous MLS experience, serving as an assistant coach under Luchi Gonzalez at FC Dallas. Most recently, Varas has served as manager of the United States U-20 side and led the team to the quarter-finals of the 2023 U-20 World Cup. He also served under Gregg Berhalter as an assistant at this past summer's Copa America.

Varas is expected to be in charge of the United States senior men's team for September friendlies against Canada and New Zealand with the departure of Berhalter.

The San Diego roster has already begun to take shape with a number of signings including Mexico winger Chucky Lozano as a Designated Player and former Manchester United defender Paddy McNair.