SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The San Jose Earthquakes have acquired All-Star forward Cristian Arango in a trade with Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake received $1.4 million in general allocation money over the next two years and a 2026 international slot in the deal, announced on Saturday.

Known by his nickname Chicho, the 29-year-old Colombian spent two seasons with RSL, scoring 23 goals and 14 assists across 41 games. Last season he scored 17 goals with 12 assists.

Before he joined RSL, Arango played briefly in Mexico's Liga MX with Pachuca. He was named Major League Soccer's Newcomer of the Year in 2021 during a stint with LAFC, and also played for clubs in Portugal and his native Colombia.

“I’m very excited to take on this new challenge in San Jose together with everyone at the club, all of the fans and my family,” Arango said in a statement released by the Earthquakes. “I hope we can accomplish big things."

Arango has played in a pair of matches for the Colombian national team.

