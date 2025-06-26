FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Beau Leroux scored in the 76th minute to put San Jose ahead and the Earthquakes used four second-half goals to beat nine-man FC Dallas 4-2 on Wednesday night.

San Jose (7-7-5), which improved to 4-4-2 on the road this season, has suffered just one loss in its last nine games.

Dallas (5-7-6) has gone 1-5-2 at home this season.

San Jose tied it 1-all in the 50th minute on Cristian Arango's 10th goal of the season when he headed in Cristian Espinoza's corner kick.

Josef Martínez scored his 124th career goal in the 57th on Espinoza’s league-leading 10th assist.

Leroux capitalized on a mistake deep in Dallas territory to give San Jose a 3-2 lead in the 76th.

Mark-Anthony Kaye scored his first goal for San Jose in stoppage time.

Dallas was reduced to 10 men in the 79th when Kaick Ferreira was given a straight red card. In the 85th, Sebastien Ibeagha was also shown a red card after taking down Preston Judd at the edge of the 18-yard box.

Petar Musa opened the scoring in the 30th after a nice individual effort by Luciano Acosta. In the second half, Musa sent a loose ball in front of the net that was deflected to the feet of Shaq Moore at the far post to tie it at 2 in the 68th.

The start of the game was delayed due to lightning.

