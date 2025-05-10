CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sean Zawadzki scored in the third minute of stoppage time for Columbus and the Crew played to a 2-2 tie with the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night in a match between two of the top teams in the Eastern Conference.

Columbus (7-1-4) has 25 points, tied with Cincinnati for most in the Eastern Conference and two more than the Union.

Zawadzki redirected a header by Diego Luna, off a corner kick played in by Dylan Chamost, into the net from point-blank range to cap the scoring.

Tai Baribo opened the scoring in the 45th minute with his ninth goal of the season, tying his career high set in 2024. Quinn Sullivan, streaking down the right side, ran onto a long free kick played ahead by goalkeeper Andrew Rick and then fed Baribo for a one-touch finish from the edge of the 6-yard box.

Max Arfsten made it 1-1 in the 61st, when he skipped a volley, off an arcing cross played by Dylan Chambost, inside the far post.

Francis Westfield scored his first MLS goal in the 64th. Baribo, at the edge of the 6-yard box, fell to the ground as he tapped a pass out to the 19-year-old homegrown, whose one-touch finish from the top of the box gave the Union a 2-1 lead.

Philadelphia (7-3-2) outshot the Crew 16-10 but had just 35% possession.

