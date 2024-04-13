ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Sebastian Kowalczyk scored his first career goal late in the second half to propel the Houston Dynamo to a 2-1 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Kowalczyk used an assist from Amine Bassi on a fast break in the 77th minute to bury a right-footed shot from outside the box into the top left corner of the net. Kowalczyk has made 11 starts and 15 appearances for the Dynamo (4-2-1) in his two seasons in the league.

Franco Fragapane started for the first time this season and scored his first goal of the campaign to get Minnesota United (3-2-2) even in the 70th minute. Robin Lod assisted on the equalizer.

The Dynamo took a 1-0 lead into halftime on an own-goal by Minnesota midfielder Alejandro Bran in the 38th minute.

Steve Clark saved four shots for Houston, which has allowed just seven goals this season.

Dayne St. Clair totaled two saves for Minnesota United.

It was the first road win in the series for the Dynamo, who have four victories over the club at home.

Houston returns home to play in-state rival Austin FC on Saturday. Minnesota United travels to play Charlotte FC on Sunday.

