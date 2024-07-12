MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Sergio Gomez left Manchester City to join Real Sociedad on a permanent deal on Friday.

The 23-year-old left back spent two seasons at City during which he made 38 appearances and won six trophies without establishing himself as a regular in the team.

The deal is worth up to 10 million euros ($10.9 million) and includes a 30% sell-on clause for City for any future fee.

Gomez joined City from Belgian club Anderlecht.

