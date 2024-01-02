Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon's time at Manchester United is over.

The Red Devils activated a termination clause in his loan deal from Tottenham Hotspur with the player set to return to his parent club, BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports.

Reguilon, 27, joined the club in the summer after long-term injuries to Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. Shaw has returned to action with Netherlands international Malacia expected to return imminently.

The Madrid native made 12 appearances across all competitions at Old Trafford including as a substitute in the team's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest on Dec. 30.

Fabrizio Romano reports Reguilon would like to be sent out on loan again in a desire to play regularly with the Euro set for this summer. Romano notes that there is interest from both Borussia Dortmund and other Premier League clubs.

🚨⚪️ Sergio Reguilón, expected to leave Spurs again during the January transfer window as he wants to play regularly.



Loan options being considered; there’s interest from Premier League clubs after Borussia Dortmund added him to their list in December. Race remains open. pic.twitter.com/HPm88YVLnV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2024

Internationally, Reguilon has been capped six times by La Roja.