VANCOUVER - The Vancouver Whitecaps say "a significant number" of players and staff are dealing with a gastrointestinal illness after visiting Mexico for the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

The Major League Soccer team cancelled a planned training session on Wednesday and held a modified individual session for players who had been cleared by medical staff on Thursday. The session was closed to media.

The club says in a statement that each player has been given an "individualized program" by medical and performance staff to support their continued preparation and recovery.

The Whitecaps flew to Mexico City on Friday to face LIGA MX side Cruz Azul in the final Saturday. Cruz Azul trounced the 'Caps 5-0 to hoist the Champions Cup, snapping Vancouver's 15-game (7-0-8) unbeaten streak across all competitions.

It's unclear whether the Whitecaps will still host their regional rivals, the Seattle Sounders, as scheduled on Sunday.

Nine 'Caps players were already scheduled to miss Sunday's game after being called up to their national teams, including Ali Ahmed, Sam Adekugbe and Jayden Nelson, who are all training with the Canadian men's team ahead of the inaugural Canadian Shield tournament.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.