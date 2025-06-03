Report: Inzaghi leaves Inter for Saudi side
Simone Inzaghi's time at the San Siro is over.
Fabrizio Romano reports the former Italy striker will depart Inter and take over as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
Inzaghi will sign a two-year deal worth an eye-watering €26 million per season.
Inzaghi, 49, spent the past four seasons at the helm of the Nerazzurri, winning two Coppas Italia and a Scudetto. Inter finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in this past weekend's Champions League Final. Inzaghi was named Serie A Coach of the Year in 2024.
A native of Piacenza, Inzaghi will succeed former Benfica and Sporting manager Jorge Jesus, who was sacked by Al-Hilal last month.
The runners-up in this Saudi Pro League this past season, Al-Hilal features familiar names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Cancelo.
Prior to joining Inter in 2021, Inzaghi five seasons as manager of Lazio. As a player, Inzaghi spent a majority of his 16-year career with Lazio, winning the Scudetto in 2000.
Inzaghi is the younger brother of legendary Juventus and Milan striker Pippo Inzaghi, who currently manages promoted side Pisa.