Simone Inzaghi's time at the San Siro is over.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former Italy striker will depart Inter and take over as manager of Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

Inzaghi will sign a two-year deal worth an eye-watering €26 million per season.

Inzaghi, 49, spent the past four seasons at the helm of the Nerazzurri, winning two Coppas Italia and a Scudetto. Inter finished as runners-up to Paris Saint-Germain in this past weekend's Champions League Final. Inzaghi was named Serie A Coach of the Year in 2024.

A native of Piacenza, Inzaghi will succeed former Benfica and Sporting manager Jorge Jesus, who was sacked by Al-Hilal last month.

The runners-up in this Saudi Pro League this past season, Al-Hilal features familiar names like Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, Aleksandar Mitrovic and Joao Cancelo.

Prior to joining Inter in 2021, Inzaghi five seasons as manager of Lazio. As a player, Inzaghi spent a majority of his 16-year career with Lazio, winning the Scudetto in 2000.

Inzaghi is the younger brother of legendary Juventus and Milan striker Pippo Inzaghi, who currently manages promoted side Pisa.