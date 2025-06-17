Captain Son Heung-min's departure from Tottenham Hotspur remains a possibility, but it won't happen before the team's preseason tour to Southeast Asia.

Sources tell BBC Sport's Sami Mokbel that with only a year remaining on his contract, the 32-year-old South Korea forward is of major interest to clubs in the Middle East.

Spurs are set for a friendly in Hong Kong at the end of July with Arsenal before a trip to Seoul to take on Newcastle. Son is an immensely popular figure in his native country and a big reason why Spurs have scheduled matches in Southeast Asia.

Mokbel notes that the team has yet to receive any official bids for Son and his future at the club could come right down to the end of the summer transfer window on Sept. 1. The team isn't actively looking to sell Son, but could be tempted by a bumper offer.

A native of Chuncheon, Son is a product of the Hamburg academy and made his senior debut for the team in 2010. After three years with the club, he signed for Bayer Leverkusen in 2013 before leaving Germany for Spurs two summers later.

Son has made 333 league appearances for the team over 10 seasons and has 127 Premier League goals, putting him joint-16th all-time.

He helped lead Spurs to the Europa League title in May with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Even with Spurs finishing 17th this past season, their worst-ever finish in the Premier League, and Ange Postecoglou losing his job to be replaced by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, the team will play in the Champions League next season by virtue of their cup triumph. The victory represented Spurs' first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Internationally, Son has been capped 134 times by the Taegeuk Warriors and has appeared at three World Cups.