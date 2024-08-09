Toronto FC has traded winger/wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to rival CF Montreal.

A source confirmed the deal, which will see Toronto receive up to US$1.3 million in general allocation money, with $850,000 of that guaranteed.

The source was granted anonymity because the trade had not been announced yet.

The 20-year-old Marshall-Rutty signed with Toronto as a homegrown player in January 2020. While he has impressed at times — setting up the winning goal Sunday against Mexico's Pachuca in Leagues Cup play — he has struggled to get regular playing time.

Marshall-Rutty is making US$181,815 this season, according to the MLS Players Association.

