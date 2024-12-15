SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton fired manager Russell Martin late Sunday after the Premier League's last-placed team was thrashed 5-0 by Tottenham.

Southampton has only won once in the league this season and is nine points adrift of safety.

“We can confirm that we have taken the difficult decision to part ways with our Men’s First Team Manager, Russell Martin,” the club said in a statement.

The decision came on the same day as another relegation-threatened team, Wolverhampton, fired head coach Gary O’Neil. Wolverhampton is second to last in 19th and four points ahead of Southampton.

Martin led Southampton up to the Premier League last season, but has been unable to turn round a a woeful run of form at the start of this term and his team lost five of its last six games.

“The board have supported Russell and his staff and been open and transparent regarding our expectations,” Southampton said. “We have all been on the same page in recognizing the urgency of needing results to improve.”

The club said its under-21 team manager Simon Rusk would take over on an interim basis.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer