Ruben Amorim says he has no agreement in place to succeed Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The 39-year-old Sporting manager said Thursday that his sole focus is wrapping up a Primeira Liga title and there's been no contact with Liverpool or any other club.

"There's been no interview with any club, no agreement with any club," Amorim said. "This is the last time I'm going to talk about my future. The only thing we all want is to be champions with Sporting. Nothing will change."

Sporting holds a four-point lead over Benfica with seven matches remaining in the season. They visit Gil Vicente on Friday.

Klopp previously announced in January that he will be departing the Reds at season's end, having joined in the fall of 2015. In his time at Anfield, Klopp has led Liverpool to its first ever Premier League title, a Champions League title, an FA Cup and two League Cups.

Amorim's name surfaced in rumours when perceived frontrunner for the job, former Reds midfielder and Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso, announced earlier this month that he intends to remain with the presumptive Bundesliga champions.

A native of Lisbon, Amorim joined Sporting from Braga in 2020. During his time with the Leoes, Sporting has won a Primeira Liga title and a pair of Tacas da Liga.

As a player, Amorim spent six seasons at Benfica where he won three league titles.

Among other names attached to the upcoming Anfield vacancy include Brighton's Roberto De Zerbi, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann and Thiago Motta of Genoa.