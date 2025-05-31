ST. LOUIS (AP) — Eduard Löwen scored on a penalty kick in stoppage time and St. Louis City beat the San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 on Saturday for the first win under interim head coach David Critchley.

St. Louis (3-8-5) snapped an 11-game winless streak, including losses in its previous two contests.

San Jose (6-7-4) entered unbeaten in six straight dating to a 2-1 loss at Columbus on April 26.

João Klauss scored in first-half stoppage time to give St. Louis a 1-0 lead. He headed forward a lofted pass by Löwen and ran past the defense to slot it home under goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr., who was late coming out of his area.

Josef Martínez tied it at 1-all in the 83rd when he redirected Vítor Costa's cross.

St. Louis midfielder Conrad Wallem received his second yellow card late in second half stoppage time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer