Atlanta United has made a change at head coach.

Sources tell The Athletic's Tom Bogert that the team mired near the bottom of the Eastern Conference has fired Gonzalo Pineda. Rob Valentino will take over on an interim basis.

On Sunday, ATL UTD lost 3-2 at home to Charlotte for a fifth consecutive home defeat.

A midfielder in his playing days, Pineda took the helm of ATL UTD in August of 2021. He finishes his tenure with an overall record of 38-31-41 (.346).

ATL UTD currently sits 13th in the 15-team East on 16 points through 16 matches. They return to action on June 15 at home to the Houston Dynamo.