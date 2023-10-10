MADRID (AP) — Struggling Spanish club Sevilla hired former Uruguay coach Diego Alonso on Tuesday.

Alonso replaces Jose Luis Mendilibar, who was fired on Sunday after the team's poor start to the season. Sevilla is 14th in the Spanish league with eight points from eight matches. It next hosts league leader Real Madrid after the international break.

The 48-year-old Alonso helped Uruguay qualify for the World Cup in Qatar, but couldn’t lead the team past the group stage.

The former Valencia and Atletico Madrid player also coached Major League Soccer team Inter Miami and Mexican clubs Monterrey and Pachuca.

Mendilibar left after two wins, five draws and four losses in all competitions this season. He had taken over Sevilla in March and led the team to the Europa League title in May.

