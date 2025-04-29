Struggling Toronto FC, CF Montreal look to cup competition to help kick-start season

TORONTO - Toronto FC and CF Montreal have won the Telus Canadian Championship a combined 13 times but only have one MLS victory between them in 20 outings this year.

The two rivals meet in the cup competition Wednesday, hoping to kick-start their season.

Both have struggled out of the gate in league play, with Toronto (1-5-4) and Montreal (0-7-3) 28th and 29th, respectively, in the Supporters' Shield standings. The Los Angeles Galaxy, the defending champions off to a woeful start, are in the league basement on goal difference behind Montreal.

Montreal defender Joel Waterman agrees that the Canadian Championship gives Montreal a chance to author a new storyline.

"Absolutely," said the 29-year-old from Aldergrove, B.C. "It gives us a little break from the tough start to our season. And there's a trophy on the line … We're taking this competition very seriously and we're ready for it and we're excited."

Toronto coach Robin Fraser says his team takes "great pride" in the Canadian Championship.

"There's a lot of young Canadians on the team and a lot of people who've seen the team do well in the past and now they're in a position to actually influence it," he said. "So I think it's really important … This is a big competition."

So big that Fraser planned to have captain and local boy Jonathan Osorio, TFC's longest-serving player, address the team on the importance of the cup competition and Montreal rivalry.

"No one can speak to it better than Oso so I'll have him talk to the group," he said.

Toronto wingback Kosi Thompson already knows what's at stake.

"At the end of the day, (my) boyhood club going up against the rivals. It means a lot," said the 22-year-old from Toronto.

The 15-team tournament opened Tuesday with League1 Alberta champion Edmonton Scottish FC at Canadian Premier League champion Cavalry FC and League1 Ontario champion Scrosoppi FC at CPL-leading Atletico Ottawa.

Wednesday's Toronto-Montreal winner will face either the CPL's Halifax Wanderers or Forge FC who meet May 7 in Hamilton.

The Canadian Championship winner earns $50,000 and a berth in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, the elite club tournament in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

While the Toronto and Montreal records are poor, both believe they are making progress.

Starting with seven straight road games (0-5-2) has not helped Montreal's cause. And five of its seven losses have been by one goal.

Toronto, prior to Saturday's 1-0 loss to visiting New York City FC, was unbeaten in four games (1-0-3) with three shutouts.

But there are more worrying numbers.

Montreal has not won since Oct. 19 when it blanked visiting New York City FC 2-0 in league play. And it has been shut out in seven league games this season and scored just four goals while conceding 14.

Still, Fraser has a healthy respect for this Montreal side, calling it tactically sound and well-coached.

"Obviously their record doesn't indicate that but when you actually watch them play, I think they're a very good team," he said. "So I think it will be a tough game."

Toronto, meanwhile, has not recorded a victory at BMO Field since Sept. 14, a 2-1 triumph over Austin FC.

Toronto has been blanked in four outings, including three of its last five matches, and outscored 14-8. It has not scored at BMO Field in 349 minutes, dating back to Deandre Kerr's 11th-minute goal in a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Fire on March 15.

Montreal has the league's worst offence, averaging 0.4 goals a game. Toronto is tied for 26th, averaging 0.8 goals a game.

The teams are tied for 16th in defence in the league, conceding 1.4 goals a game on average.

The two teams, separated by 545 kilometres of highway, have had some memorable encounters. And interim Montreal coach Marco Donadel, who played for Montreal from 2015 to 2018, is no stranger to the rivalry.

But Donadel, put in charge in late March after Laurent Courtois was fired with the team at 0-4-1, played down past encounters.

"Really for me, my day is not the most important thing," the Italian said in English.

On the injury front, midfielder Bryce Duke remains out for Montreal but Italian designated player Giacomo Vrioni, who has played just 22 minutes this season, is available.

Toronto remains without injured defenders Richie Laryea, Zane Monlouis and Henry Wingo, midfielder/forward Derrick Etienne and forwards Charlie Sharp and Kerr. Forward Ola Brynhildsen, a late scratch last week when he was expected to return from a lower body injury, and defender Nicksoen Gomis are both available.

Backup Luka Gavran is expected to get the start in Toronto's goal.

Toronto has won the Canadian Championship eight times — more than anyone else — and finished runner-up six times. But it has not lifted the trophy since 2020.

Montreal has won five times, most recently in 2021, and made the final on three other occasions.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025