VANCOUVER — A packed schedule finally caught up with the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday.

Playing their sixth game in 18 days, the 'Caps sputtered, then stalled in a 3-0 loss to the surging Seattle Sounders.

“For me, it’s not the time to go into the locker room and kick things, kick bottles and that," Vancouver head coach Vanni Sartini said after the match. "Because today, the guys were with no fuel. And when you have no fuel, it’s hard to compete in a race.”

Vancouver (13-10-8) saw it's already busy fall schedule further compacted late last month with the Canadian Championship final.

While the club defeated Toronto FC on penalty kicks and hoisted the Voyageurs Cup for the third year in a row, the constant crush of competition has depleted the 'Caps ranks.

Midfielders Ryan Gauld (knee), Ali Ahmed (quad) and Stuart Armstrong (calf) all missed Wednesday's game. And those who were on the field were sapped of energy, Sartini said.

“I don’t think we have to put the blame or a lot criticism on the players today," he said. "It’s more probably on me or on us that we didn’t chose the right way to play … understanding the condition of the players. Because some of them were probably extremely tired from the last two weeks.”

Albert Rusnak figured into all three goals for Seattle (15-9-8), scoring and contributing a pair of assists. Jordan Morris notched a pair of helpers and Georgi Minoungou also found the back of the net.

Goalkeeper Stefan Frei stopped three shots to post his 13th clean sheet of the season.

Yohei Takaoka made two saves for the Whitecaps who were down to 10 men in the 88th minute after striker Fafa Picault was sent off for a red card.

A number of factors added up to Vancouver's loss, said defender Ranko Veselinovic.

“We didn't have energy, especially in the first half when we were late in the duels. We were all over the field. But they’re a good team," he said. "And definitely this tonight was really poor performance.

"And we have, in three days, a new game. So we need to find a way to talk about it, think about it tonight, and then to find a way to be better on Saturday.”

The surging Sounders extended their unbeaten streak to 4-0-1 in their last five Major League Soccer games.

Both sides have clinched playoff spots, with Seattle sitting third in Major League Soccer's Western Conference and Vancouver six points behind in seventh.

A corner in the 14th minute gave the Sounders the lead.

Rusnak swung a ball into the six-yard box where Morris headed it down toward the goal. Stationed at the back post, an unmarked Minoungou deflected the ball in for his second goal this season.

Vancouver had a prime chance at an equalizer in the 19th minute when striker Brian White dished to midfielder Sebastian Berhalter, who unleashed a right-footed shot that Frei dove to tip away. Picault picked up the rebound at the side of the net, only to see his point-blank shot blocked by Alex Rodan.

Takaoka was tested in the 65th minute when Berhalter and Veselinovic took out Rathrock in the penalty area. Referee Chris Penso immediately signalled for a penalty kick.

Veselinovic said he and his teammate were backtracking and made a mistake.

“They're good players, and they just need a little (space). We gave them too much space, we didn't cover behind, and then he made a good dribbling and then I made penalty," the Serbian defender said. "It doesn't happen often, but it happens.”

Rusnak stepped up to the spot and sent a low, rolling shot just past Takaoka's outstretched hand to give the Sounders a 2-0 cushion in the 65th minute. The goal was his 10th of the season.

Rathrock added to the damage in the 67th when he collected a pass from Rusnak, sliced through the Whitecaps' defence and fired the ball in past Takaoka. His sixth goal of the campaign put Seattle up 3-0.

Vancouver went down a man in the 88th minute when Picault was shown the yellow card — his second of the game — after a bad tackle on Rusnak at midfield.

“If you want to be optimistic for the future, (the loss) is a good wake-up call," Sartini said.

NOTES: With Gauld sidelined, Veselinovic wore the captain's armband. … Seattle and Vancouver split their three-game season series 1-1-1. … An announced crowd of 17,362 attended the game at BC Place.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2024.