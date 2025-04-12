Surridge scores on PK in second-half stoppage time to lead Nashville over Real Salt Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Sam Surridge scored on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time to rally Nashville SC to a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Surridge scored for the second time this season after Nashville (4-3-1) was awarded a PK when Hany Mukhtar drew a foul on Real Salt Lake midfielder Nelson Palacio. Surridge has scored 16 career goals in 45 career appearances with the club.

Real Salt Lake (3-5-0) jumped in front early when Dominik Marczuk took a pass from Diogo Gonçalves in the 12th minute and scored for the first time this season. Marczuk, 21, had one goal in eight appearances last season — his first in the league. It was the first career assist for Gonçalves in 17 appearances over two seasons.

Nashville evened the score by halftime on a goal by defender Daniel Lovitz in the 30th minute with an assist from Edvard Tagseth. It was the third goal for Lovitz in six seasons with the club and the fourth of his career in 272 appearances. Tagseth has two assists in his first season.

Joe Willis turned away four shots on goal for Nashville.

Rafael Cabral had five saves in his seventh start of his first season with Real Salt Lake.

Real Salt Lake had played in Tennessee just once previously. Nashville beat RSL 2-0 on May 8, 2022, for its first home victory in its first season in the league.

RSL is now 37-7-12 when scoring first under head coach Pablo Mastroeni — now 99-109-74 in his career. Mastroeni earned his 50th victory with the club in a 2-0 win over the defending-champion Los Angeles Galaxy last week.

Real Salt Lake will host Toronto FC on Saturday. Nashville travels to play the Seattle Sounders on Saturday.

