Report: Xhaka to leave Arsenal

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka Arsenal's Granit Xhaka - The Canadian Press
Published

Granit Xhaka's time at the Emirates appears to be over.

Fabrizio Romano reports the former club captain is set to depart Arsenal after seven seasons.

A return to the Bundesliga appears likely for the Switzerland midfielder with Bayer Leverkusen close to agreeing personal terms with the 30-year-old Xhaka.

A native of Basel, Xhaka joined the Gunners in 2016 in a transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. He's made 223 Premier League appearances for the team, scoring 15 goals.

In his time with the Gunners, Xhaka has won a pair of FA Cups. Xhaka briefly served as club captain to begin the 2019-2020 season, but was stripped that fall during a particularly acrimonious period between the players and supporters.

Internationally, Xhaka has been capped 113 teams and has appeared at three World Cups, including last fall's in Qatar.

 