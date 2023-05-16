Report: Xhaka to leave Arsenal
Granit Xhaka's time at the Emirates appears to be over.
Fabrizio Romano reports the former club captain is set to depart Arsenal after seven seasons.
A return to the Bundesliga appears likely for the Switzerland midfielder with Bayer Leverkusen close to agreeing personal terms with the 30-year-old Xhaka.
A native of Basel, Xhaka joined the Gunners in 2016 in a transfer from Borussia Monchengladbach. He's made 223 Premier League appearances for the team, scoring 15 goals.
In his time with the Gunners, Xhaka has won a pair of FA Cups. Xhaka briefly served as club captain to begin the 2019-2020 season, but was stripped that fall during a particularly acrimonious period between the players and supporters.
Internationally, Xhaka has been capped 113 teams and has appeared at three World Cups, including last fall's in Qatar.