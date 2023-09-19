FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Former U.S. star midfielder Tab Ramos was hired Tuesday as an assistant coach by the New England Revolution, whose staff has been in transition.

New England announced on Aug. 1 that coach Bruce Arena had been put on leave after an investigation began into allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks. Richie Williams, a longtime Arena assistant, was appointed interim coach.

Arena quit on Sept. 9 after Major League Soccer said the probe “confirmed certain of these allegations” without publicly specifying any of them. Three days later, the Revolution appointed Clint Peay interim coach. He had been coach of New England’s reserve MLS Next Pro Revolution II team since 2019.

The 56-year-old Ramos, a member of three U.S. World Cup teams, coached the U.S. under-20 team from 2011-19, the Houston Dynamo from 2019-21 and the second-tier Hartford Athletic from August 2022 until this past June.

“He knows the ins and outs of MLS and so I think he can be valuable in that regard,” Peay said. "He’s been there on the field. He understands what the players go through, so he can connect with them also, I think, emotionally, in terms of dealing with a new coach and the struggles of what they’re going through, and I think he’ll be valuable in that regard.”

New England is third in the Eastern Conference with 13 wins, six losses and nine draws.

