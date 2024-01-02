A January transfer to move Tajon Buchanan from Club Brugge to Italian league leaders Inter Milan appears to be moving closer to completion. Sources tell TSN Buchanan will fly to Italy Thursday to begin the process of scheduling a medical and finalizing the paperwork.

Buchanan’s move to Inter Milan could be worth $10 million. In an increasingly expensive European transfer marketplace, that amount would be seen as a bargain for the Canadian midfielder who started for Canada at the World Cup, won a Belgium league title with Club Brugge in 2022, and started in the knockout stages of last year’s Champions League.

Though parts of the transfer still need to be finalized, sources close to Buchanan say the 24-year-old is expecting to fight a place in Inter’s starting lineup right away if the deal is completed, particularly on the team’s right flank.

Inter lost right winger Juan Cuadrado to an Achilles injury earlier this season.

Inter first showed interest in Buchanan during the 2022 World Cup, when the club’s representatives were keen to schedule meetings with Buchanan and his representation.

Last summer, reports circulated – including several from TSN – that Inter were interested in signing Buchanan as a replacement for right defender/midfielder Denzel Dumfries. Dumfries ultimately stayed at Inter, but the club continued to monitor Buchanan.

A move to Italy’s Serie A would mark the next step in a rapid ascent for the Brampton, Ont., native. Buchanan was drafted ninth overall to New England in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft then spent three seasons – including a loan back from Club Brugge in 2021 – with the Revolution before moving permanently to Europe in January 2022.

Buchanan has made 67 appearances for Brugge in nearly two full seasons.

Inter currently sit top of the Serie A table on 45 points, two ahead of Juventus. The 19-time Italian champions are also set to face Atlético Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 in February.