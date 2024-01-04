Tajon Buchanan’s transfer to Inter Milan is now complete.

The 24-year-old Canadian arrived in Italy Thursday morning to complete his medical and finalize the documentation on his $10 million move from Club Brugge to the Serie A leaders.

The Brampton, Ont., native’s deal with the 19-time Italian league winners runs through 2028.

The deal represents the biggest move a Canadian man has made in European soccer since Alphonso Davies moved from the Vancouver Whitecaps to Bayern Munich in 2019.

It also ends a near 15-month pursuit by Inter Milan, who were impressed by Buchanan’s play at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

TSN learned then that Inter scheduled meetings with Buchanan’s representation in Doha, Qatar. Inter were so keen to sign Buchanan during last summer’s transfer window that TSN reported the club were hoping to sell midfielder/defender Denzel Dumfries in order to make room for Buchanan.

Though the potential summer move to Inter never materialized, it represented a portion of the growing interest in Buchanan.

TSN previously reported Atlético Madrid in Spanish La Liga, Brentford in the English Premier League, Sporting Lisbon of the Portuguese Liga, Southampton in England’s second division Championship, and Torino in Italy’s Serie A were all interested in acquiring Buchanan.

All the attention represented the next step in Buchanan’s meteoric rise. The New England Revolution selected Buchanan ninth overall in MLS SuperDraft out of Syracuse University, and after three seasons in MLS, Buchanan was named to the 2021 MLS All-Star team and 2021 MLS Best XI.

Buchanan made his debut for the national team in 2021, and has so far made 35 appearances for the men’s team.

Club Brugge brought Buchanan over to Europe in January 2022, and he immediately became a versatile starter for the Belgian league contenders. Over 67 appearances, Buchanan played multiple positions on the right and left side of the Brugge lineup.

His speed running down either side of the field and his aggressiveness in attacking opposing defenders was immediately embraced by Brugge supporters.

Buchanan helped Brugge win the Belgian league crown in 2022 and was a member of the first Club Brugge team to the qualify for the knockout round of the Champions League last season.

As his stock across several European leagues grew, Buchanan wasn’t going to jump at any move he wasn’t convinced would benefit his development.

But a move to Inter Milan, one of the top teams in one of Europe’s top five leagues, always intrigued him. An Achilles injury to veteran right midfielder/defender Juan Cuadrado had Inter looking for a replacement.

Buchanan expects to challenge for a starting role immediately.

Inter sit first in Serie A, two points above Juventus. Last year’s Champions League finalist are also back in the knockout round of the continental competition, facing Atlético Madrid in the Round of 16 on Feb. 20.