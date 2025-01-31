Canadian men's national team midfielder Tajon Buchanan is officially off to Villarreal on loan from Inter Milan after finalizing all paperwork, TSN's Matthew Scianitti reports.

Scianitti adds Buchanan carries a €1 million loan fee with a £13 million buyout clause.

Scianitti reported Thursday that Buchanan was en route to Spain to complete the loan deal to Villarreal in Spain’s La Liga until the end of the season.

Buchanan has not played regularly since his $8 million move to Inter Milan last January. Buchanan also broke his leg at Copa América and was out almost four months. He has made a total of 16 league substitute appearances for Inter.

The Brampton, Ont., native has 43 career caps for Canada, 31 of them starts. He represented his country at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has a total of four goals and six assists in international play.